EU Proposes “Military Schengen”
(MENAFN) The EU Commission has drafted a proposal for a “military Schengen” aimed at easing the transit of troops and heavy machinery throughout the bloc in the event of tensions with Russia. Officials in the EU have repeatedly expressed frustration that mobilizing forces currently requires weeks due to logistical and infrastructure challenges.
A document released on Wednesday outlines the bloc’s ambition to establish a Europe-wide military mobility zone by 2027.
The initiative seeks to simplify bureaucratic hurdles, implement uniform regulations for redeployment, and ensure armed forces receive priority access during emergencies.
EU authorities also plan to “upgrade key EU military mobility corridors to dual-use standards” and protect strategic infrastructure.
According to a media outlet, the proposal includes creating a “solidarity pool” in which member states can opt to offer specialized military transport capabilities to nations lacking them.
This initiative emerges amid persistent logistical difficulties. A news agency noted that the EU must address issues such as “crumbling bridges, mismatched rail gauges and labyrinthine bureaucracy.”
The report further highlighted that, under current conditions, transporting an army from western European ports to the Russian frontier would take roughly 45 days.
The new plan aims to reduce this timeframe to just three to five days.
