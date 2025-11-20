403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK pubs offer free soft drinks to assigned drivers in Devon, Cornwall
(MENAFN) Designated drivers in Devon and Cornwall can enjoy free soft drinks at over 260 pubs, clubs, and restaurants throughout December, as part of efforts to reduce drink-driving incidents, according to reports.
The initiative, called ‘Lift Legend’, is organised by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership and aims to lower alcohol-related accidents during the festive period. Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon & Cornwall Police, emphasized: "The only way you can be absolutely sure that you are safe to drive is by not drinking at all beforehand."
Under UK law, drivers must not exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, or 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. Authorities noted that last year, over 2,000 drink-driving arrests were made in the region. Leisk added: "You can also be arrested even if you are under the prescribed limit if you are deemed not to be in proper control of your vehicle. Have none for the road and make the most of the free drinks being offered by our fantastic Lift Legend venues."
St Austell Brewery is supporting the campaign across its 40 pubs. Chief Operating Officer Andrew Turner said: "Christmas is a time for celebrating with friends, family and work colleagues. We want to see everyone get home safely which is why we are delighted to be supporting the Lift Legend scheme with Vision Zero South West."
Designated drivers must inform the bartender that they are a Lift Legend for the evening.
Upon buying their first soft drink, they receive a voucher for a second one free, the campaign stated.
The initiative, called ‘Lift Legend’, is organised by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership and aims to lower alcohol-related accidents during the festive period. Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon & Cornwall Police, emphasized: "The only way you can be absolutely sure that you are safe to drive is by not drinking at all beforehand."
Under UK law, drivers must not exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, or 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. Authorities noted that last year, over 2,000 drink-driving arrests were made in the region. Leisk added: "You can also be arrested even if you are under the prescribed limit if you are deemed not to be in proper control of your vehicle. Have none for the road and make the most of the free drinks being offered by our fantastic Lift Legend venues."
St Austell Brewery is supporting the campaign across its 40 pubs. Chief Operating Officer Andrew Turner said: "Christmas is a time for celebrating with friends, family and work colleagues. We want to see everyone get home safely which is why we are delighted to be supporting the Lift Legend scheme with Vision Zero South West."
Designated drivers must inform the bartender that they are a Lift Legend for the evening.
Upon buying their first soft drink, they receive a voucher for a second one free, the campaign stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment