Plymouth factory to boost UK defense capabilities
(MENAFN) Technology developed at a factory in Plymouth could play a “big part” in strengthening the UK’s defence capabilities, according to a cabinet minister, as stated by reports.
Defence Secretary John Healey officially opened the Plymouth Resilience Factory, operated by German firm Helsing, which will produce unmanned submarine gliders. The announcement comes after the Russian spy ship Yantar, designed to map undersea cables and gather intelligence, was spotted near UK waters for the second time this year.
Healey said the gliders could expand the reach of the UK’s defence systems and act as a deterrent. Helsing explained that the gliders have no traditional propulsion and move by altering their buoyancy, while monitoring activity in the surrounding waters.
The company noted that the factory represents part of a £350 ($425 million) million investment in the UK. Healey described the opening as a “vote of confidence” for both the UK and Plymouth.
“As we look to defend ourselves, seas and protect our cables, the uncrewed submarines or underwater gliders have the potential for playing a big part in the future,” Healey said. “It allows us to extend the range of how we can detect, how we can deter and if necessary, deal with any aggression that we face.”
