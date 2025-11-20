403
UK to get hit by snow, freezing weather
(MENAFN) The UK is experiencing a severe cold snap, with freezing overnight temperatures and snowfall affecting various regions, as stated by reports.
Yellow Met Office warnings are active for Northern Ireland, northern and eastern Scotland, coastal areas in south-west Wales, and parts of south-west, east, and north-east England. A more serious amber warning covers the North York Moors and sections of the Yorkshire Wolds, where higher ground could see 15–25 cm (6–10 inches) of snow, potentially causing major disruption.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold-weather alerts for England through Saturday, highlighting that the elderly and those with medical conditions could face “significant” impacts.
Overnight lows included -6.1°C in Warcop, Cumbria; -5.8°C in Sennybridge, Wales; -4.8°C in Drumnadrochit, Scotland; and -2.8°C in Altnahinch Filters, Northern Ireland. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 2°C and 6°C across most of the UK.
Sleet and snow showers, driven by northerly winds, will mainly impact exposed coastal regions. Wet ground may freeze, creating icy hazards on roads and pavements.
The Met Office warned that in amber warning areas of Yorkshire, heavy snow could disrupt travel, close roads, and interrupt power supply, advising that journeys should only be made if essential. North Yorkshire Council said crews are gritting priority routes but cautioned that surfaces may remain icy or snow-covered. National Rail also cautioned that speed restrictions could be applied in affected areas, potentially causing delays, cancellations, or service changes.
