USD/SGD Analysis 20/11:Upward Momentum Testing
The USD/SGD remains a solid currency pair to gauge sentiment in the broad Forex market. The Fed cut its interest rate by 25 basis points in October. But now its seems as if another cut in December cannot be counted upon. In the past few weeks the USD/SGD has incrementally climbed higher with this knowledge per the Fed's use of the word 'uncertainty' in October via rhetoric regarding future interest rate cuts.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewHowever, while some may claim it is false narrative, the USD/SGD started pushing upwards yesterday in the wake of the Fed Meeting Minutes, which clearly shows that no interest rate should be counted upon until U.S economic data shows there is evidence to continue decreasing the Federal Funds Rate. The Fed will announce its rate decision on the 10th of December.Non-Farm Employment Change TodayThe U.S government shutdown experienced in October and up until early last week created murky conditions for financial institutions which anticipate what the Federal Reserve will do. The U.S will release Non-Farm Employment Change numbers today, it is a report which had been delayed due to the U.S government shutdown. It's impact because of the delay is questionable.
- But the outcome of the jobs data may create some additional volatility in the USD/SGD. The currency pair though has shown significant upside, and financial institutions who might believe the USD/SGD has been overbought may be looking for positive impetus from the jobs report to reverse paths. However, large traders may not get a good jobs report today. Choppy conditions should be anticipated and the USD/SGD in the near-term may remain rather dangerous for those seeking short-term reversals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment