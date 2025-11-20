403
Trump Approves Russia-Ukraine Peace Plan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A US official said that President Donald Trump has approved a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine that has been developed over the past few weeks.
NBC quoted the official as saying that the plan was prepared discreetly by several senior US administration officials in consultation with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials. He noted that US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff participated in drafting it.
He added that the plan focuses on providing security guarantees for both sides, paving the way for a lasting peace.
Meanwhile, US and European officials said that several key elements of the plan to end the war in Ukraine are still being revised, and that its release came as a surprise to Ukrainian and European officials.
In a related development, a senior Ukrainian official revealed new US proposals to end the war, coinciding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his anticipated meetings with US military officials in Kyiv.
Direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv have not taken place since the Istanbul meeting in July, amidst the ongoing Russian military operations in eastern Ukraine, which have continued for nearly four years Trump Ukraine Russia
