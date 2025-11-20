Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest & Exhibition 2025 Kicks Off At The Pearl

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The sixth edition of the Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest & Exhibition was officially opened yesterday at The Pearl Island by the Chairman of the Qatari Gulf Classic Car Association (QGCCA) H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

This event, organized by QGCCA, is being conducted under the patronage of Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Among those present at the event were Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, the Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority in Qatar and the Chairman of United Development Company, along with several ambassadors and other distinguished guests.

Running until November 23, this year's edition has expanded the display area and showcases some of the rarest and most luxurious classic cars globally, with significant participation from GCC countries, which account for 40% of the total vehicles on display, and is under the direct supervision of the Federation of Historic Vehicles (FIVA).

H E Sheikh Faisal stated that this edition represents a significant milestone in the history of the exhibition, owing to the unparalleled level of participation from across the GCC for the second consecutive year. He commended the national support, which demonstrates Qatar's dedication to safeguarding this cultural and engineering heritage.

“We are proud of the distinguished status this event has achieved regionally and globally. It has become a platform that brings together classic-car enthusiasts, supporting institutions, and audiences passionate about industrial and engineering heritage. These events are not just about displaying cars-they tell stories of innovation, design, and history, enriching Qatar's cultural identity,” he said.

Highlights of the five-day event include the distribution of 15 prizes to the top three winners in each of the five age-based categories: Pre-1947, 1948–1959, 1960–1970, 1971–1981, and 1982–1995.

There will also be Excellence Awards, recognizing the Best Exceptional Luxury Car, Most Iconic and Distinguished Car, Best Preserved Original Car, Best Preserved Qatari Heritage Car, and Best Car in Show.

Six judges, four international experts with extensive experience in classic car evaluation and two from Qatar who have served in four previous editions, form the jury.

In his opening remarks at the event, QGCCA Secretary General and Board Member Engineer Abdullatif Ali Al-Yafei noted that in order to foster a spirit of competition in the Qatar Classic Luxury Car Exhibition and Contest, a selection of outstanding cars will be chosen across several categories meticulously defined according to international standards.

“A specialized judging panel, which has previously judged similar international competitions in collaboration with the FIVA, will evaluate the cars according to FIVA criteria. The winners will be announced during the final day of the competition, and the top three winners in each of the five categories, as well as the most distinguished cars, will receive prizes in kind and cash,” he said.

CEO of Qatar Museums Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, expressed pride in participating in the launch of the 2025 edition, noting that this is the first official presence of Qatar Auto Museum in the exhibition. He highlighted the museum's role in showcasing cultural history and the artistic value of automobiles, including a remarkable display of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, linking the exhibition to the origins of the modern automotive era.