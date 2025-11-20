403
Pakistani Forces Eliminate Multiple Militants
(MENAFN) Pakistani security forces killed at least 23 militants during counterterrorism operations in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, close to the Afghan border, the military announced on Thursday.
According to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, security forces conducted two distinct operations on Wednesday in the Kurram district, located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier.
The Pakistani military has intensified intelligence-driven operations across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recent attacks in the capital, Islamabad, as well as in various areas of the province.
Earlier, on Monday, the military killed at least four militants in Bajaur, North Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan.
A day before that, ISPR reported that the army eliminated at least 23 militants in two significant clashes in the Bajaur and Bannu districts.
On Sunday, at least 15 militants were killed during operations in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan districts.
The increased military activity comes after a deadly suicide bombing outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad last week, which claimed at least 12 lives and injured nearly three dozen people.
Prior to that, militants launched an assault on Cadet College in the Wana area of South Waziristan, near the Afghan border.
Security forces successfully thwarted the attack, killing all five militants who entered the college after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate.
