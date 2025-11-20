403
Nvidia beats Q3 earnings estimates, projects strong Q4 growth
(MENAFN) US chipmaker Nvidia reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations on Wednesday, with projections for the fourth quarter also surpassing market estimates.
For the July-September period of fiscal 2026, Nvidia’s net income jumped 65% year-on-year to $31.91 billion, while revenue climbed 62% to $57.01 billion. Diluted earnings per share reached $1.30, up from $1.08 in the same quarter last year. These results exceeded analysts’ forecasts.
The company expects roughly $65 billion in revenue for the current quarter, again above market predictions. Nvidia’s primary business, its data center division, posted $51.2 billion in sales, significantly surpassing expectations. Of this, $43 billion came from GPUs, while $8.2 billion came from networking components.
Gaming revenue totaled $4.3 billion, marking a 30% increase from last year, and the professional visualization division recorded $760 million in sales—a 56% rise year-over-year.
Additionally, robotics and automotive sales reached $592 million, up 32% from the previous year.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the extraordinary demand for the company’s latest GPU, Blackwell:
"Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out. Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference — each growing exponentially.
We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast — with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once," Huang said.
Following the announcement, Nvidia’s shares rose more than 4% in after-hours trading. The company’s GPUs have become a central driver of the AI boom, and its performance is closely watched as a barometer of the technology sector’s growth.
