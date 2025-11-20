403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nvidia Beats Expectations with Strong Q3 Earnings
(MENAFN) US semiconductor leader Nvidia announced on Wednesday that its third-quarter results for fiscal 2026 surpassed analyst predictions, and the company forecasted that sales growth in the fourth quarter would exceed market estimates.
The company's net income surged 65% compared to the same period last year, reaching $31.91 billion, according to Nvidia’s financial disclosure.
Meanwhile, revenue climbed 62%, totaling $57.01 billion for the July-September period.
Diluted earnings per share were $1.30 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $1.08 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
These financial outcomes exceeded market projections for the quarter.
Looking ahead, Nvidia anticipates generating approximately $65 billion in revenue for the current quarter, which is also higher than analyst expectations.
Nvidia’s data center segment, its core business, posted $51.2 billion in sales during the quarter, significantly surpassing market predictions. Within this division, the "compute," or GPU business, accounted for $43 billion of sales, while networking component sales totaled $8.2 billion.
The company’s gaming segment reported $4.3 billion in revenue, representing a 30% increase from the same period last year.
Additionally, the professional visualization division achieved $760 million in sales, marking a 56% rise compared to the prior-year quarter.
The company's net income surged 65% compared to the same period last year, reaching $31.91 billion, according to Nvidia’s financial disclosure.
Meanwhile, revenue climbed 62%, totaling $57.01 billion for the July-September period.
Diluted earnings per share were $1.30 in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up from $1.08 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
These financial outcomes exceeded market projections for the quarter.
Looking ahead, Nvidia anticipates generating approximately $65 billion in revenue for the current quarter, which is also higher than analyst expectations.
Nvidia’s data center segment, its core business, posted $51.2 billion in sales during the quarter, significantly surpassing market predictions. Within this division, the "compute," or GPU business, accounted for $43 billion of sales, while networking component sales totaled $8.2 billion.
The company’s gaming segment reported $4.3 billion in revenue, representing a 30% increase from the same period last year.
Additionally, the professional visualization division achieved $760 million in sales, marking a 56% rise compared to the prior-year quarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment