Rohit's Brief Reign Ends, Drops Down To 2Nd Among ODI Batters

File photo of Rohit Sharma

Dubai- Indian star Rohit Sharma dropped down to second place after a brief reign at the top with New Zealander Daryl Mitchell dislodging him in the ICC ODI batters' rankings issued on Wednesday.

Mitchell became the second New Zealander to hold the No.1 spot for ODI batters on the back of an excellent century against the West Indies.

He scored his seventh ODI century during the opening game in the series against the Caribbean side, and that proved enough for the in-form right-hander to overtake Rohit at the top and claim the premier position for the first time in his career.

Mitchell currently has 782 rating points, one more than Rohit, whose reign at the top spot lasted around three weeks.

It means Mitchell is now just the second player from New Zealand to hold the top ranking for ODI batters, joining Kiwi great Glenn Turner who previously held the spot back in 1979.