St Mary Capital Introduces Momentum Tracking Dashboard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St Mary Capital, a financial technology firm providing investment solutions, today announced the launch of its Momentum Tracking Dashboard. The new function allows users to track market activity and discover momentum trends across several asset classes. It is a component of the company's continuous effort to improve investor decision-making and data visibility.

The Momentum Tracking Dashboard is designed to present a real-time view of asset performance. It allows investors to observe price movement, strength, and volatility in one interface. Built into the firm's investment platform, the dashboard focuses on simplicity and accuracy, offering a clear overview without excessive technical complexity.

According to St Mary Capital, the feature was developed in direct response to client feedback. Many users expressed a need for straightforward analytical tools that reveal how market forces shift over time.“Investors today want to know where momentum is forming, whether in equities, commodities, or currencies,” said St Mary Capital's CTO, Benjamin Rothwell.“Our goal was to create a tool that converts raw data into understandable insights, helping users make informed decisions based on transparent information.”

The launch reflects a growing movement within financial technology toward user-focused market tracking systems. As global markets evolve rapidly, investors seek faster access to live data that supports short-term and mid-term strategies. St Mary Capital's new dashboard provides this by combining key metrics, such as performance trends and volume indicators, into one consistent visual display.

Focus on Market Transparency and Usability

The Momentum Tracking Dashboard has been designed to enhance usability. Its design combines various data points on one screen. Instead of browsing through multiple charts, consumers may see all essential information in one place. This structure shortens analysis time and helps investors compare instruments more efficiently.

The company stressed that the dashboard is not supposed to forecast results or provide trading indicators. It is an objective, factual tool that shows the market conditions as they happen. Rothwell added,“The aim was to keep the interface practical and factual. Every chart and metric is there to support clear interpretation rather than speculation. We designed it so users can apply their own strategies with a better grasp of how momentum develops.”

The design process centered on clarity over visual effects. Fonts, scales, and color schemes were selected to maintain readability across market conditions. Each element is intended to help users recognize shifts in momentum without distraction. The dashboard's adjustable filters also allow investors to change timeframes and focus on specific instruments or sectors.

For traders managing diverse portfolios, the ability to track short-term and long-term strength within a unified framework may provide better context. Users can monitor how momentum builds or fades during trading sessions and make adjustments based on live data rather than delayed reporting.

Recent updates to St Mary Capital's platform paved the way for this release. Earlier improvements included streamlined navigation and expanded portfolio reporting options. The company indicated that the new dashboard continues this sequence of development, aligning with its objective to enhance data transparency and platform efficiency.

Continued Development

With the Momentum Tracking Dashboard, St Mary Capital strengthens its presence among financial technology providers focused on analytical precision. The business intends to track user activity and collect input to inform upcoming enhancements.

As market circumstances remain volatile, investors are increasingly turning to tools that value factual reporting above interpretation. Features that emphasize openness, such as the new dashboard, are expected to play a larger role in establishing consumer expectations on digital investment platforms.

St Mary Capital stated that the Momentum Tracking Dashboard is now live for all registered users. Additional updates are planned to extend its analytical range and improve asset correlation tracking. The firm noted that development will continue in line with client requirements and overall market trends.

The release reinforces St Mary Capital's approach of integrating practical tools into its existing digital framework. Rather than adding complex mechanisms, the firm has focused on refining how data is delivered. The new dashboard represents a step toward more structured and measurable visibility for users navigating multi-asset environments.

About St Mary Capital

St Mary Capital is a global investment firm offering access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, equities, indices, and commodities. Known for its data-driven approach and personalized account management, St Mary Capital empowers clients with tools, insights, and support to navigate today's complex financial landscape. With a strong focus on transparency and regulatory alignment, the company continues to be a trusted resource for modern investors worldwide.

