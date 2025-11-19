403
Kuwait FM Discusses Boosting Bilateral Relation With Bahraini Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met Wednesday with Bahraini counterpart Abdulatif Al-Ziyani and accompanying delegation on occasion of official visit to the country.
During the meeting, they discussed ways of developing bilateral ties across various fields, issues of common interest, latest developments on regional and international fronts as well mechanisms boosting cooperation and coordination between the two nations. (end)
