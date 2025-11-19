403
South Korea Prepares Nuri Rocket for Fourth Launch
(MENAFN) South Korea’s space agency is performing the last rounds of checks before the fourth launch of the country’s domestically developed Nuri space rocket next week, an official confirmed on Wednesday.
All evaluations are expected to be finished by Monday, according to a news agency, which cited Park Jong-chan, director of the Korean Launch Vehicle Enhancement Program at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).
The Nuri, officially named the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II (KSLV-II), is scheduled to lift off from the Naro Space Center, located in the southern coastal village of Goheung, next Thursday.
"We have connected the third-stage rocket to the first and second stages, and we are carrying out the final electronic inspection on the integrated launch vehicle," Park explained.
Park added that specialists will also examine the rocket’s exterior before it is transported to the launch pad on Tuesday.
This mission marks the first led by the private company Hanwha Aerospace and will be the rocket’s first journey into space in more than two and a half years, following its third launch in May 2023.
