Congress May Get '2-4 Seats' In Mumbai Polls, Mocks Sena-UBT Leader

Sena-UBT Leader Predicts Congress's Downfall in Mumbai Polls

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey took potshots at the Congress following its dismal performance in the Bihar assembly elections and claimed the party may be "reduced to 2-4seats" in the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections. "Congress is the sole national party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and it occasionally rekindles its aspiration to become a national force. However, it seems Congress has overlooked its recent setbacks in Bihar... Congress says that joining forces with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will anger North Indians. What kind of MNS was there in Bihar? In Bihar, Congress, with the RJD, reduced its tally from 61 seats to 6. In Mumbai, it seems they'll only be reduced to 2-4 seats. Still, Congress is an independent party. If Congress thinks it's too powerful, let them see... A sleeping person can't be awakened...," Dubey told ANI in response to a question about Congress's decision to "contest polls independently".

Mahayuti Alliance to Contest BMC Elections Together

Meanwhile, putting speculations to rest, Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday that the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP in the Mahayuti alliance will contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in the state together. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule said that the alliance aims to secure two-thirds wards and a 51 per cent vote share in the BMC polls. "In the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Mahayuti will contest together. Our aim is to secure two-thirds of the seats and 51 per cent of the vote share to form the government in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation," the BJP leader said.

Election Schedule Details

November 21 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers in places where there is no appeal, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers in places where there is an appeal is November 25.

The polling for the elections for the posts of members and direct president of 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats, a total of 288, in the state will be held on December 2. The counting of votes will be held on December 3. (ANI)

