Ukraine's PM, EBRD President Discuss Financing Gas Purchases For Heating Season

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, I was pleased to welcome EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso to Kyiv. I am grateful for our continued cooperation and constructive dialogue. Our meeting focused on securing the necessary financial resources for gas purchases and ensuring a stable heating season. We also discussed the implementation of infrastructure and logistics projects, as well as ways to encourage foreign investment. Another key track is budget support through the adoption of a new IMF program and the Reparations Loan mechanism. We look forward to a positive decision at the upcoming European Council meeting," she said.

According to Svyrydenko, the EBRD leadership was briefed on the steps the Ukrainian government has taken to reset the work of Energoatom and other major state-owned energy companies.

"Together, we must ensure transparency and efficiency across the sector. We remain in close cooperation with our reliable partners," Svyrydenko said.

On November 17, Svyrydenko announced that the audit of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom had already begun, with interim results expected by December.

