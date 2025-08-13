Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Historical Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 1256/MT

Netherlands: US$ 761/MT

Germany: US$ 1157/MT

India: US$ 916/MT China: US$ 690/MT

Regional Prices Movement:

USA: Paraformaldehyde (PFA) prices in the USA show a steady upward price trend. The price index and price chart indicate balanced supply. The price forecast remains positive for Q2 2025.

Netherlands: In the Netherlands, paraformaldehyde prices reflect moderate growth. The price trend and price index reveal stable demand. The price chart and forecast suggest continued steady pricing.

Germany: Germany's PFA price trend shows slight fluctuations. The price index and price chart highlight supply challenges. The price forecast expects moderate recovery in Q2 2025.

India: Paraformaldehyde (PFA) prices in India demonstrate a rising price trend. The price index and price chart support steady industrial demand. The price forecast is optimistic for Q2 2025.

China: China records strong paraformaldehyde price trend growth. The price index and price chart show high demand. The price forecast projects further increases through Q2 2025.

Factor Effecting Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Prices:



. Demand-Side Factors:



The paraformaldehyde (PFA) price trend shows steady growth due to increased demand in adhesives and textile industries.

The paraformaldehyde (PFA) price index reflects this upward movement, confirming stable market dynamics. The paraformaldehyde price chart supports a positive price forecast amid strong industrial usage.

. Supply-Side Factors:



Raw material shortages cause volatility in the Paraformaldehyde (PFA) price trend.

The Paraformaldehyde (PFA) price index and price chart reveal supply disruptions impacting availability. These supply challenges influence a cautious Paraformaldehyde (PFA) price forecast for upcoming quarters.

Global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Market Analysis

The global paraformaldehyde (PFA) market was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2024. It is expected to grow to USD 2.41 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% between 2025 and 2033, according to IMARC Group projections.

Key Growth Drivers:



Growing applications in construction and automotive sectors propel the paraformaldehyde price trend upward.

The Paraformaldehyde (PFA) price index and price chart confirm sustained growth patterns. Positive market sentiment leads to a favorable Paraformaldehyde (PFA) price forecast moving forward.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Paraformaldehyde (PFA) Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of paraformaldehyde (PFA) price trend, offering key insights into global Paraformaldehyde (PFA) market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines paraformaldehyde (PFA) demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

