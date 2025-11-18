Etihad Airways Expands Airbus Fleet

Abu Dhabi's flag carrier, Etihad Airways, announced on Tuesday that it will expand its fleet with 32 new Airbus SE aircraft, including both passenger jets and freighters, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Under the agreement with Airbus, the United Arab Emirates' second-largest airline ordered six A330-900s, seven additional A350-1000s, and three A350 freighters. Additionally, Etihad will lease nine A330neos and four A320neo family aircraft through Dublin-based aircraft lessor Avolon.

"Securing 32 additional widebodies-with deliveries starting in 2027-demonstrates Etihad's agility in securing scarce delivery slots and staying ahead of global capacity constraints," said Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves. "These commitments will allow us to continue our growth trajectory, deliver enhanced premium experiences, and bring even more visitors to Abu Dhabi."

The expansion is part of Etihad's broader strategy to strengthen its position as a leading global airline, with a focus on sustainability. Notably, the new A350s and A330neos are equipped with the latest fuel-efficient engines and lightweight materials, which will help the airline reduce carbon emissions while enhancing passenger comfort. This move reflects the growing trend of airlines investing in greener fleets amid rising environmental concerns in aviation.