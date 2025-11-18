SBU Detains Izium Resident Who Helped Russians Prepare Breakthrough Of Ukrainian Defenses In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

The 62-year-old man assisted the Russian military command in preparing an offensive operation in the region. Acting on instructions from the Russians, he tracked and transmitted the of Ukrainian troops holding the defense in this strategically important area.

The occupiers were primarily interested in backup command posts, fortified positions, fuel and ammunition depots, as well as artillery firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Using the informant's coordinates, the enemy planned to carry out massive strikes with combat drones and heavy guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians hoped to use the intelligence to determine key directions for ground assaults on Ukrainian defensive lines.

To communicate with Russian intelligence services, the agent used an anonymous chat in a messaging app, where he sent map markings of potential targets along with detailed descriptions.

SBU cyber specialists uncovered the informant's covert communication with the occupiers, documented his intelligence activity, and detained him.

According to the case materials, the man drew Russian attention after posting anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels. He walked around the city and its outskirts, recorded the locations of Ukrainian forces on his smartphone, and later compiled the collected data at home.

During searches, investigators seized a mobile phone containing evidence of his cooperation with Russia.

SBU investigators approved a suspicion notice for him under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or other military formations established under Ukrainian law, committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to post bail. He faces up to eight years in prison.

