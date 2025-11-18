Meati Launches New Direct-To-Consumer Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Meati is launching its first ever breakfast bundle delivering breakfast protein straight to consumers' front doors. The No-Piggy Breakfast Club, is a curated breakfast experience that includes Maple Breakfast Patties, Original Breakfast Patties, Classic Cutlets, and Classic Steaks – everything you need for a hearty start to the day. Meati Holdings' President Yasir Abdul says,“Ordering directly will be turnkey for customers. All they need to do is visit , choose the bundle and check out. We want this business model to be seamless for our customers.”

Why the Shift to Direct -to-Consumer?

Abdul further adds,“This isn't just a business move, it's a thoughtful response to growing demand. More people are looking for high-protein, plant-based foods that align with their values. Until now, Meati products were limited to select retail stores, but now the brand can share its story firsthand, from how its mycelium is grown to its dedication to clean, sustainable nutrition.”

What This Means for the Plant-Based Industry

Meati's direct to consumer launch signals a broader shift in the plant-based protein world. More brands are now bypassing grocery chains to connect directly with consumers who care about nutrition, transparency, and sustainability. This evolution not only challenges traditional meat producers but also raises the bar for what plant-based products can be - accessible to everyone!

Ordering directly means you also get direct support. Whether you have a question about ingredients, delivery, or cooking tips, the Meati team is just a click away. This new model ties directly into Meati's commitment to sustainability.”



Meati is redefining what it means to go“meatless” by using mycelium, the root-like structure of mushrooms, to create protein that looks, cooks, and tastes just like steak or chicken minus the carbon footprint. The brand is made with 95% Mycelium. After years of research, the Meati team found the perfect environment for 'mycelium' to grow and thrive without pesticides, growth hormones,antibiotics, unlike the manufacturers of traditional meat. Their new business to consumer models is in alignment with the overall sustainability mission of the company. Abdul says“We have something very special here and our goal is to grow it to its full potential”.



Each Meati product is:

Sustainably grown in a ranch with controlled environment

Clean-label and minimally processed

Packed with protein and fiber, the perfect choice for health-conscious eaters

Bundle Pricing

The Meati 'No Piggy Breakfast' bundle is being offered online for $89.10, regular pricing is $99.00.

Consumers can also find helpful recipes on to curate unique breakfast meals. Meati offers a variety of deliciously pre-seasoned or a totally blank canvas to be used for any recipe. Each Meati cut is perfect for sauteing, grilling and more.

Testing the direct to consumer model now made perfect sense to Meati leadership who are currently evaluating the profitability of the Coleman manufacturing plant where Meati is made.

“This is just one of many bundles we will be offering consumers. We think the business-to-consumer model works well overall in the protein category. Offering it in the plant-based space makes so much sense because of the obvious interest consumers have in purchasing alternative protein,” says Abdul.

About Meati Holdings, Inc. Meati Holdings, Inc. is led by President Yasir Abdul, who also serves as CEO of Inventel, one of the world's most recognized names in consumer marketing. Inventel is a 100 percent family-owned and self-financed company that has been a leader in direct response television, e-commerce, and omnichannel retail for over three decades. It has built and scaled hundreds of successful As Seen on TV brands and consumer products globally. Inventel products are available in every major U.S. retailer, including Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Home Depot, Lowe's, Dollar General, and Target, and are distributed in more than 100 countries. Its innovations are part of everyday American life, trusted for quality and value. Inventel's marketing power and global reach give Meati Holdings the infrastructure to turn Meati into a mainstream, household brand in the health food market.

About Meati Foods

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods' mission is to bring mycelium, one of nature's most nutrient-dense superfoods, to kitchens around the world. Made with minimal ingredients, Meati's steaks and cutlets are 95 percent mycelium, high in protein, fiber, and vitamins, while low in fat and cholesterol.

For more information, visit: