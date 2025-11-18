Mumbai CNG Crisis Update: Mahanagar Gas Restores Pipeline Damage At RCF Trombay Premises - Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint)Maharashtra government-owned natural gas provider Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, announced that the company has successfully restored the damage to the gas pipeline at the RCF Trombay facility.

In its recent social media post, Mahanagar Gas said that the company's CNG supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) has been restored. The disruption of this supply affected areas like Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

“The rectification work of GAIL's damaged main gas pipeline in RCF Trombay premises has been completed, and gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS), Wadala by GAIL has been restored. The gas supply to the affected CNG stations in Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai has been restored,” the company said in its post on X.

The company also thanked their customers for cooperation and understanding during the disruption of its operations.“We are thankful to our esteemed customers for their co-operation,” they said.

Since Monday, 17 November 2025, the city of Mumbai has witnessed long lines at CNG stations around the city as a major gas pipeline was disrupted, affecting access to fuel for autorickshaws and taxis.

Mint reported earlier that the gas supply disruption was caused due to the damage in GAIL's main gas supply pipeline, which is located within the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) facility.

This damage resulted in an impact on the flow of compressed natural gas (CNG ) to the City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala, which is an important supply point for natural gas into the city of Mumbai.

“Due to damage to the main gas pipeline inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL's City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected,” said Mahanagar Gas, cited in a Hindustan Times report released on Sunday.“MGL is ensuring that supply to its domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) consumers is maintained on priority without interruption.”

Auto Rickshaw and Taxi drivers formed long queues in front of the Wadala CNG station. Mumbai has nearly 130–140 CNG stations, and many of them are operated by Mahanagar Gas.

According to a PTI report, many of these CNG pumps were out of operation since the morning of Monday due to the low pressure of the gas supply to the stations.