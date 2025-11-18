Centex Technologies Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KILLEEN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an IT consulting firm with nearly 20 years of experience serving federal, SLED, and commercial clients proudly announces it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. This certification reflects the company's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and upholding the highest standards of cybersecurity excellence.

CMMC Level 2 is a rigorous assessment aligned with the NIST SP 800-171 framework and represents an important credential for organizations supporting the Department of Defense (DoD). By meeting this standard, Centex Technologies has demonstrated that its cybersecurity controls, policies, and processes meet the stringent requirements necessary to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

“Achieving CMMC Level 2 is more than a federal requirement, it reflects our long-term commitment to creating a secure environment for every client we serve,” said Abdul Subhani, President & CEO of Centex Technologies.“Whether working with government agencies, critical infrastructure partners, or private-sector organizations, our customers rely on us to protect their systems and data. This certification strengthens that trust and enhances the security posture across all our service offerings.”

While CMMC Level 2 is primarily associated with DoD contracting, its impact extends far beyond defense work. The enhanced processes, documentation, and security operations implemented for certification directly benefit commercial clients as well. This certification strengthens Centex Technologies' ability to deliver more secure IT modernization and cloud migration services, improve cybersecurity governance and risk management frameworks, provide robust incident response, threat monitoring, and digital forensics support, and ensure higher standards of data protection for businesses handling sensitive or proprietary information.“Security expectations continue to rise across every industry,” Subhani added.“CMMC Level 2 positions us to help organizations, large or small, navigate today's threat landscape with confidence.”

ABOUT CENTEX TECHNOLOGIES

Centex Technologies is an IT consulting firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT modernization, and digital transformation for public and private sector clients. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified and 8(a) SBA firm, Centex brings nearly 20 years of experience delivering secure, scalable, and results-driven solutions. The firm supports federal clients through contract vehicles such as GSA MAS and SeaPort NxG and serves the SLED market via Texas HUB certification and purchasing programs including Texas DIR and TIPS.

Phone: 254.213.4740 | Email: ...