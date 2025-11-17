Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany, Netherlands Punch FIFA 2026 WC Tickets


2025-11-17 11:30:20
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Germany sealed their qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Slovakia to top Group A. The European heavyweights have been joined at the global showpiece by the Netherlands, who cruised past Lithuania 4-0 to finish atop Group G.

Leroy Sane dazzled as Germany booked their place at a 19th straight World Cup with a dominant performance against Slovakia.

Nick Woltemade got the ball rolling with a towering header. Serge Gnabry was then sent through to double the lead, before Florian Wirtz teed up Leroy Sane twice in five minutes to make the game safe before half-time.

The general direction of traffic continued towards the Slovakia goal after the break and Ridle Baku was on hand to finish off a flowing team move for five. Teenage debutant Assan Ouedraogo capped off the scoring following a delightful backheel by Sane.

Meanwhile, Netherlands wrapped up their World Cup qualification with a decisive victory over Lithuania in Amsterdam. The Dutch were in control from the start, and a giveaway allowed them to strike quickly, with Tijjani Reijnders sweeping in a right-footed finish.

Cody Gakpo then doubled the advantage from the penalty spot after a handball in the area. Xavi Simons stretched it to three before a rampaging run from Donyell Malen completed the scoring.

Despite their defeat, Slovakia are still in the running for a place in the World Cup after finishing second in the table to reach the 16-team UEFA Play-off competition.

Also there are Poland, who edged past Malta in their final fixture to secure the runners-up spot in Group G.

In Group L, the qualifying campaign ended on a dramatic note as Croatia fought back to secure a last-gasp victory over Montenegro, while Czechia put six past Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland edged past Luxembourg in Group A to end their preliminaries on a high note.

