Court To Continue Considering Chernyshov's Preventive Measure On Tuesday

“We will continue tomorrow at 4 p.m.,” Nohachevsky said.

During the court hearing, prosecutor Serhiy Savitsky of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to impose a preventive measure on Chernyshov in the form of arrest with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 55 million.

On November 14, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as part of the investigation into corruption at Energoatom, handed the former deputy prime minister a motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the investigation, the former official was among the visitors to the so-called“laundromat” - a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. This facility was controlled by the head of a criminal organization exposed by the NABU and SAP.

Detectives documented the transfer of more than USD 1.2 million and nearly EUR 100,000 in cash to the suspect and his representative.

The suspect is charged under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code (illegal enrichment).

The former official is already suspected by NABU and SAP of abuse of office and receiving unlawful benefits on an especially large scale.

In June, the special prosecutor's office announced the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in the construction sector, involving, in particular, former high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine.

Later, suspicions were announced against the former Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Deputy Prime Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov. He is accused of abuse of office and receiving unlawful benefits for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Chernyshov in the form of a 120 million hryvnia bailwit the imposition of appropriate procedural obligations. The amount was paid in full.