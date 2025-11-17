Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bus Crash Leaves Over Forty Indian Pilgrims Dead in Saudi Arabia

2025-11-17 08:23:27
(MENAFN) At least 45 Indian pilgrims died Monday when a bus carrying them crashed in Medina, officials confirmed. Authorities said the vehicle was transporting Indian nationals at the time of the accident.

“Forty-five people have died, and there is only one survivor who is currently in the hospital,” V.C. Sajjanar, a senior police officer from Southern Telangana, told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the tragedy on the social media platform X, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the accident.

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi noted that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah are providing “all possible assistance.”

“Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he noted.

