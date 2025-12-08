403
Orban Claims EU Preparing for War with Russia
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of orchestrating preparations for military conflict with Russia, claiming the bloc intends to achieve full war readiness by 2030.
Addressing an anti-war demonstration Saturday, Orban asserted that Europe is already maneuvering toward direct armed confrontation with Moscow.
The Hungarian leader outlined a four-stage escalation pattern that historically precedes warfare: severing diplomatic ties, implementing sanctions, terminating economic partnerships, and ultimately launching military operations. Most of these phases have already materialized, he argued.
"There is the official European Union position that by 2030 it must be ready for war," he stated.
Orban further contended that European nations are transitioning toward a "war economy." Several EU member states are already repurposing their transportation and manufacturing infrastructure to facilitate weapons production, he claimed.
The prime minister underscored Budapest's staunch opposition to armed conflict. "Hungary's task at the same time is to keep Europe from going to war," he said.
Orban has consistently delivered harsh critiques of the EU's approach to the Ukraine crisis. Hungary has steadfastly rejected penalties against Russia, opposed weapons shipments to Kiev, and advocated for diplomatic negotiations rather than military escalation.
His alarm mirrors recent statements from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, both of whom have indicated that a Europe-Russia military clash is becoming increasingly probable in upcoming years.
Despite mounting bellicose language from certain EU and NATO member nations toward Russia, no government has formally declared war intentions. Last week, NATO Military Committee chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told media that the bloc is examining possibilities for a more confrontational stance toward Russia, including the concept that a pre-emptive strike could be framed as a defensive action.
The EU has progressively invoked the purported 'Russian threat' to rationalize enormous military budget increases, including Brussels' €800 billion ($930 billion) ReArm Europe initiative and NATO members' commitment to elevate defense expenditures to 5% of GDP.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared Moscow harbors no intentions to fight either the EU or NATO, adding however, that it would respond if Western nations launched a war against Russia.
