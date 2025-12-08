403
Turkish FM holds key bilateral meetings at Doha Forum
(MENAFN) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in multiple one-on-one discussions with various national leaders and ministers during the Doha Forum, according to reports.
Fidan first sat down with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the Qatari capital, though accounts noted that no additional information was released about the substance of their exchange.
He later conferred with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Sheibani. During their meeting, Fidan emphasized “December 8 Freedom Day,” extended his congratulations to the Syrian public and to his counterpart, and affirmed that Turkey would continue backing initiatives aimed at fostering stability, security, and improved living conditions in Syria.
The two ministers examined both regional dynamics and issues affecting their bilateral relationship. They also evaluated recent developments tied to the March 10 announcement by Syrian authorities concerning the potential incorporation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — identified in the report as being led by the YPG/PKK — into state structures. Their talks underscored a commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial unity and rejecting any moves that could encourage fragmentation.
Fidan went on to hold discussions with Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. According to diplomatic accounts, their dialogue included matters of regional security in addition to cooperation in economic and energy fields.
Further meetings took place with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, as noted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry through its social media announcement on NSosyal.
Another conversation occurred with Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide as part of Fidan’s schedule in Doha. Reports indicate that their exchange centered on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, ongoing developments in Ukraine, and the conflict in Sudan.
The Doha Forum, now in its 23rd year and held under the theme Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress, commenced on Saturday. The two-day gathering brought together senior officials and international figures, including Fidan, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. According to general reports, the event’s global communications partnership was also highlighted.
