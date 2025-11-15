Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Triathlon League Kicks Off New Season At Old Doha Port

2025-11-15 03:03:02
The Peninsula

Doha: The inaugural race of the Qatar Triathlon League for the 2025/2026 sports season launched yesterday amidst an electrifying atmosphere and stunning scenery hosted by the Old Doha Port.

The event saw the participation of over one hundred male and female athletes, who delivered intense competitions marked by both excitement and a strong sporting spirit.

The fierce competition unfolded across five categories within the super-sprint distance, a challenging sequence of three consecutive sports: a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a 5-kilometer run.

In the National Category, Mohamed Al-Ghailani clinched first place, with Anes Khalili securing second, and national team player Mansour Al-Qashouti taking third.

In the Age Group categories, athlete Aziz Hedaji claimed first place and the gold medal in the men's competitions. Meanwhile, athlete Arnasha Parsinela shone brightly, earning the women's gold medal.

The selection of the Old Doha Port as the sponsor and host for the opening championship proved to be an inspired choice. The location provided a vibrant historical backdrop, blending authenticity and modernity along the Doha Corniche.

The mild weather and suitable temperatures contributed significantly to the event's success, giving participants an extra boost to deliver their best performances.

The event enjoyed strong crowd support and impeccable organization. This spectacular kick-off to the sports season, characterized by distinguished organization, wide participation, and enthusiastic atmospheres, underscores the concerted organizational efforts and meticulous arrangements that led to the event's commendable execution. It stands as a promising indicator of an achievement-filled season for the sport of triathlon in the State of Qatar.

