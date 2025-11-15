Saudi Arabia Welcomes Signing Of Doha Framework For Peace Agreement Between Government Of Democratic Republic Of Congo, M23 Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement).

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom looks forward to both parties adhering to the terms of the agreement, which would help address disputes and conflicts through an inclusive national dialogue and meet the aspirations of the Congolese people for security, stability and prosperity across the country. The ministry also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas affected by the conflict.

The Kingdom values the diplomatic efforts and the constructive role of the State of Qatar in achieving this positive and significant agreement, the statement added.