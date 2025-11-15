Kuwait Welcomes Signing Of Doha Framework Peace Agreement Between DRC Government, M23 Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement).

In a statement issued Saturday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry expressed hope that both parties would abide by the terms of the agreement, praising the State of Qatar's diplomatic efforts in helping to secure the deal.

The statement added that Kuwait looks forward to the agreement contributing to peace, security, stability and development in the Democratic Republic of Congo in particular and across Africa more broadly. It reaffirmed Kuwait's support for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes and conflicts.