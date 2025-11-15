Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Tariffs Could Enter Into Force In 10-12 Days, Says Swiss Economics Minister

New Tariffs Could Enter Into Force In 10-12 Days, Says Swiss Economics Minister


2025-11-15 02:07:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin says the date of entry into force of new customs tariffs with the US is unclear - but could possibly begin in 10-12 days. This content was published on November 15, 2025 - 11:11 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Neue Zölle laut Parmelin in zehn bis zwölf Tagen möglich Original Read more: Neue Zölle laut Parmelin in zehn bis zwölf Tagen mö

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“It takes a bit of time,” Parmelin told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Friday.

The US has cut import tariffs on goods from Switzerland from 39% to 15%, the Swiss government and the White House announced on Friday.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%

This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.

Read more: Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut t

MENAFN15112025000210011054ID1110348965



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search