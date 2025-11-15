New Tariffs Could Enter Into Force In 10-12 Days, Says Swiss Economics Minister
-
Deutsch
de
Neue Zölle laut Parmelin in zehn bis zwölf Tagen möglich
Original
Read more: Neue Zölle laut Parmelin in zehn bis zwölf Tagen mö
“It takes a bit of time,” Parmelin told Swiss public radio, SRF, on Friday.
The US has cut import tariffs on goods from Switzerland from 39% to 15%, the Swiss government and the White House announced on Friday.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut to 15%
This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.Read more: Switzerland secures US tariff rate cut t
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment