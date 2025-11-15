Karni Sena Holds Protest To Seek MP Govt's Action Against Police Excess In Harda
According to official information, hundreds of Karni Sena members assembled in Bhopal to protest against the state government.
However, they later marched towards the Chief Minister's House.
Anticipating the gathering of Karna Sena members, police deployed heavy security and intercepted the procession midway.
Chief Minister Yadav participated in the Gaurav Janjatiya Divas in Alirajpur and Jabalpur on Saturday on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.
Madhya Prdesh Karni Sena President, Indal Singh Rana, later talking to media said that Saturday's protest was beginning of a larger agitation, warning that delays in fulfilling their demands would escalate tensions.
During the protest, Karni Sena demanded a high-level inquiry into the Harda incident, strict action against involved police officials, increasing the economically weaker section reservation from 10 per cent to 20 per cent along with simpler certification procedures.
On July 13, police allegedly resorted to a lathi-charge during a protest by Karni Sena members seeking the custody of a person accused of cheating in a diamond-related case in Harda.
Chief Minister Yadav, who was on a week-long foreign tour to seek investment for the state, had expressed disappointment and had ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.
Videos showing 'lathi charge' by police at a girl hostel, at some homes and other places in Harda had sparked a political controversy.
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, hails from the Kshatriya community, had visited Harda and had addressed the press conference.
