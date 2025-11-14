Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Modern Irrigation And Feed Production Projects

Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Modern Irrigation And Feed Production Projects


2025-11-14 03:05:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 14. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have identified new avenues for collaboration in the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov and a Saudi delegation led by Abdullah Al Muhaidib, Investment Director at Al Muhaidib Group.

During the talks, both sides explored opportunities for increased Saudi involvement in Uzbekistan's agricultural industries, the introduction of modern irrigation technologies, and the development of feed and edible oil production.

Preliminary agreements were reached on launching new investment projects and moving toward their practical implementation.

Officials said the meeting marked a step toward strengthening cooperation and developing concrete projects, signaling a new chapter in economic engagement between the two countries.

MENAFN14112025000187011040ID1110343211



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search