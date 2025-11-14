Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Modern Irrigation And Feed Production Projects
The issue was reviewed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov and a Saudi delegation led by Abdullah Al Muhaidib, Investment Director at Al Muhaidib Group.
During the talks, both sides explored opportunities for increased Saudi involvement in Uzbekistan's agricultural industries, the introduction of modern irrigation technologies, and the development of feed and edible oil production.
Preliminary agreements were reached on launching new investment projects and moving toward their practical implementation.
Officials said the meeting marked a step toward strengthening cooperation and developing concrete projects, signaling a new chapter in economic engagement between the two countries.
