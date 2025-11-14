ADNOC Secures Conditional Approval For Covestro Acquisition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil giant, ADNOC, has received a conditional nod from the European Commission for its 14.7 billion euro acquisition of the German chemicals firm Covestro. The approval, granted on Friday, hinges on ADNOC adhering to specific commitments outlined by the Commission, including modifying its articles of association and sharing Covestro's sustainability-related patents with competitors in certain areas.

The deal represents ADNOC's strategic push into the global chemicals market, marking a significant expansion beyond its traditional oil and gas operations. Covestro, a leader in high-performance plastics and other chemical products, has long been a key player in the European industrial landscape. This acquisition could give ADNOC greater access to advanced materials used in various sectors, including automotive, construction, and electronics.

In its ruling, the European Commission emphasised that ADNOC's commitment to altering its corporate structure and making proprietary technologies available to others in the field of sustainability is crucial to maintaining competitive conditions in the European market. The deal, which was first announced earlier this year, is contingent upon ADNOC meeting these demands to ensure no harm to competition in the chemical and sustainability markets.

The approval came after several rounds of regulatory scrutiny, including concerns over potential monopolistic effects in certain segments of the chemicals industry. However, ADNOC's willingness to adapt its operational framework and engage in collaboration with other market players ultimately paved the way for the European Commission's greenlight.

The Commission's conditional approval also reflects the growing importance of sustainability within corporate transactions. By requiring ADNOC to share Covestro's patents, the EU is ensuring that the intellectual property crucial to advancing eco-friendly and sustainable technologies does not remain under the control of a single entity. This step is seen as a way of fostering innovation and preventing market consolidation that could stifle progress in critical sectors like renewable energy and environmental protection.

ADNOC's acquisition of Covestro aligns with its broader strategy to diversify its business interests and strengthen its presence in high-value industries. The company has been increasing its investments in chemicals and other non-oil sectors in recent years, as it seeks to become less reliant on fossil fuels amid the global push for cleaner energy sources. For ADNOC, acquiring a major chemical manufacturer is an opportunity to leverage its substantial financial resources and access new markets for its products, particularly in Europe, which has a strong demand for advanced materials.

The deal is also seen as a win for the UAE's broader economic vision, which aims to position the country as a global leader in sustainable development and innovation. ADNOC's willingness to share Covestro's sustainability patents is part of its commitment to contributing to the global fight against climate change, which is increasingly a focal point for both the public and private sectors.

While the conditional approval is a significant step forward, the acquisition is far from complete. ADNOC must now comply with the European Commission's stipulations, which could include more detailed negotiations with competitors and stakeholders in the sustainability sector. It is expected that the full regulatory process will take several months before the deal can be finalised.

Covestro, for its part, stands to benefit from ADNOC's financial backing and expertise in the chemicals sector. As a global leader in the production of polyurethanes and polycarbonates, the company is well-positioned to expand its reach and scale its operations, particularly in emerging markets where demand for high-performance materials is growing rapidly. ADNOC's financial strength, coupled with Covestro's established market position, could create a powerful synergy capable of driving innovation and expanding the companies' collective influence in the global chemicals market.

