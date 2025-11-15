Raj Transport Dept Issues Over 19,000 Challans 1,034 Vehicles Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) The Rajasthan government is implementing strict measures to curb road accidents and enhance road safety in the state, government officials said on Saturday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, a 15-day statewide Road Safety campaign is underway from November 4 to 18.

As part of this initiative, drivers are being educated about traffic rules, and stringent action is being taken against violators, officials added.

From November 4 to 14, police took action against 7,516 individuals for drunk driving, 51,289 for speeding, 36,941 for driving in the wrong direction, 3,253 for dangerous driving, 10,548 for driving without reflectors, and 19,199 for vehicles without number plates.

During this period, 4,98,373 citizens were made aware of road safety and traffic regulations.

To promote disciplined driving, police squads conducted lane driving awareness campaigns on various highways, following the model of NH-48.

Police teams were deployed to ensure lane compliance, and action was taken against offenders.

The Transport and Road Safety Department issued 19,892 challans across the state till November 14.

This includes 1,224 challans for overloading goods vehicles, 406 for carrying passengers illegally, and 13,551 for miscellaneous violations.

Additionally, 206 challans were issued for carrying excess passengers, 44 for transporting luggage on rooftops, and 2,487 for violations by passenger vehicles.

The Transport and Road Safety department revoked 434 driving licenses and cancelled the registrations of 98 vehicles.

A total of 1,034 vehicles were seized, and 46 permits were cancelled during the campaign period.

Various government departments and district administrations are working together for effective implementation.

The Medical and Health Department conducted eye tests for bus and truck drivers aged above 45 years and distributed spectacles where necessary.

The Public Works Department undertook activities such as removing bushes along roads, repairing speed breakers, installing warning signs, and closing unauthorised cuts.

The Urban Development and Local Bodies Department cleared encroachments from footpaths, repaired street lights, and relocated stray animals from roadsides.