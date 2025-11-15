5 Historic Milestones Shohei Ohtani Achieved With His Latest MVP Triumph Across MLB Seasons

Shohei Ohtani's latest MVP win has etched his name deeper into baseball history with rare feats.

Ohtani's unique two‐way ability has already set him apart. His latest MVP win marked the third time he has claimed the honor while contributing as a pitcher. In the 28 years before his first MVP in 2021, only two pitchers had won the award - Justin Verlander in 2011 and Clayton Kershaw in 2014. Ohtani alone has now surpassed that total, showing how rare his combination of pitching and hitting excellence truly is.

Before the 2025 season, Ohtani was already among the select group of players with three MVP trophies. He had won with the Angels in 2021 and 2023, then claimed his first National League MVP in 2024 with the Dodgers. That placed him alongside legends such as Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, and Alex Rodriguez. With his fourth win, Ohtani became only the second player in history to reach at least four MVPs, trailing only Barry Bonds, who holds seven.

Winning back‐to‐back MVPs is rare, but capturing three in a row is nearly unprecedented. Barry Bonds was the only player to accomplish that feat before Ohtani, winning four straight from 2001 to 2004. Now Ohtani joins Bonds as the only players to claim three consecutive MVPs, further cementing his place among the greatest in the game's history.

Ohtani's run of MVP wins has coincided with team success. He matched Joe Morgan of the 1975‐76 Reds by winning consecutive MVPs while also celebrating back‐to‐back World Series titles. Few players have managed to combine individual dominance with team triumphs in this way. Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio are among the select few who have won MVPs and World Series titles multiple times in their careers. Ohtani also added the 2025 NLCS MVP to his resume, becoming only the seventh player to win a postseason MVP and a regular season MVP in the same year.

The Dodgers have a rich MVP history, with 14 total wins spread across 10 different players. Ohtani now joins Roy Campanella as the only players to win multiple MVPs in a Dodgers uniform. Campanella won three with Brooklyn in the 1950s, while Ohtani has claimed two since joining Los Angeles. Remarkably, he also became only the second player in history to win back‐to‐back MVPs in his first two seasons with a franchise, matching Roger Maris, who did so with the Yankees in 1960 and 1961.