Liverpool Target Free Transfer Move For Ex-Arsenal Winger As Bayern Talks Stall

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry, who is set to become a free agent next summer. The German international's contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season, and negotiations over an extension have yet to reach an agreement.

According to BILD, Liverpool are keen to secure Gnabry on a free transfer and could look to strike a pre‐contract agreement in January. The 30‐year‐old will be free to negotiate with clubs outside Germany once the new year begins. Juventus are also monitoring the situation, with Gnabry yet to make a final decision on his future.

Bayern Munich remain hopeful of retaining the winger and have urged him to reduce his wage demands. Despite the uncertainty, Gnabry has been in strong form this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in nine Bundesliga appearances.

Gnabry previously spent five years at Arsenal after joining from VfB Stuttgart, before leaving in 2016. His return to the Premier League would mark a significant addition for Liverpool, who are short of options on the wings. Manager Arne Slot is eager to strengthen his attack, with Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, and Mohamed Salah currently the only senior wide players available.

Merson's Past Remarks on Salah Resurface Amid Dip in Form

The speculation comes as Salah's form has dipped this season. Old comments from Arsenal legend Paul Merson have resurfaced, in which he suggested Liverpool should consider selling Salah and targeting Bukayo Saka as a long‐term replacement. Merson argued that Liverpool could cash in on Salah for £200 million and reinvest in a younger star, pointing to Saka as the best right-winger after Salah.

Liverpool and Arsenal were locked in a title race last season, with the Reds ultimately finishing 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League. The potential arrival of Gnabry would add further intrigue to the rivalry, particularly given his past ties to Arsenal.

With the retention deadline approaching and transfer speculation intensifying, Liverpool's pursuit of Gnabry could become one of the defining stories of the upcoming window.