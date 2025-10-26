VULT - Native Token Of Vultisig Ecosystem Debuts On 28 October 2025

Vultisig, the developer of the revolutionary self-custody MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallet, today announced the upcoming listing of its ecosystem token, $VULT, on Kraken, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The listing will go live on October 28, 2025, marking a major milestone in Vultisig's mission to redefine secure self-custody in the digital asset space.

The launch will coincide with the start of a global marketing campaign to drive adoption of both the Vultisig wallet and the $VULT token, as part of a broader effort to make secure self-custody accessible to all.

Furthermore, Kraken users will be eligible to participate in a $VULT airdrop in the future, rewarding early community members and new users who engage with the Vultisig ecosystem from the start.

$VULT serves as the utility and governance token powering the Vultisig ecosystem - used to reduce in-app trading fees, access premium wallet features, participate in governance, and support future integrations and partnerships.

Vultisig's MPC architecture ensures that no private keys are ever exposed or stored in a single location, drastically reducing the risk of hacks or loss. Additionally, the wallet's architecture eliminates the single point of failure by mirroring the multi-factor authentication process used for bank accounts and social platforms. Designed for both individuals and institutions, Vultisig empowers users to hold, manage, and transact digital assets with enterprise-grade security.

The $VULT token listing on Kraken represents the next step in expanding Vultisig's reach and community. By combining world-class exchange accessibility with the industry's leading self-custody solution, the collaboration aims to accelerate the transition toward safer digital finance.

About Vultisig

Vultisig is a next-generation self-custody cryptocurrency wallet leveraging Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to deliver the highest level of digital asset security. By eliminating traditional private keys, Vultisig ensures that funds are always under user control - without compromise. The $VULT token powers the ecosystem, enabling access to premium features, governance, and community rewards.

More information available at