VULT - Native Token Of Vultisig Ecosystem Debuts On 28 October 2025
Vultisig, the developer of the revolutionary self-custody MPC (Multi-Party Computation) wallet, today announced the upcoming listing of its ecosystem token, $VULT, on Kraken, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. The listing will go live on October 28, 2025, marking a major milestone in Vultisig's mission to redefine secure self-custody in the digital asset space.
The launch will coincide with the start of a global marketing campaign to drive adoption of both the Vultisig wallet and the $VULT token, as part of a broader effort to make secure self-custody accessible to all.
Furthermore, Kraken users will be eligible to participate in a $VULT airdrop in the future, rewarding early community members and new users who engage with the Vultisig ecosystem from the start.
$VULT serves as the utility and governance token powering the Vultisig ecosystem - used to reduce in-app trading fees, access premium wallet features, participate in governance, and support future integrations and partnerships.
Vultisig's MPC architecture ensures that no private keys are ever exposed or stored in a single location, drastically reducing the risk of hacks or loss. Additionally, the wallet's architecture eliminates the single point of failure by mirroring the multi-factor authentication process used for bank accounts and social platforms. Designed for both individuals and institutions, Vultisig empowers users to hold, manage, and transact digital assets with enterprise-grade security.
The $VULT token listing on Kraken represents the next step in expanding Vultisig's reach and community. By combining world-class exchange accessibility with the industry's leading self-custody solution, the collaboration aims to accelerate the transition toward safer digital finance.
About Vultisig
Vultisig is a next-generation self-custody cryptocurrency wallet leveraging Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to deliver the highest level of digital asset security. By eliminating traditional private keys, Vultisig ensures that funds are always under user control - without compromise. The $VULT token powers the ecosystem, enabling access to premium features, governance, and community rewards.
More information available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment