IAF's Su-30Mkis To Fly In 'Garuda 25' Air Exercise With France

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise 'Garuda 25' with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16-27, the Ministry of Defence shared in an official statement on Saturday.

IAF Contingent and Aircraft

As per the Defence Ministry, the IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft. The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters.

Exercise Objectives and Scope

The statement mentioned that during the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations. This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF.

Fostering Cooperation and Mutual Understanding

Exercise Garuda 25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces. Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign Air Forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, the statement added.

India-France Strategic Partnership

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation, which involves a strategic component. Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by drawing upon a strong and enhanced bilateral cooperation.

Pillars of Cooperation

Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of the strategic cooperation between India and France, which now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)