Lalu's Daughter Rohini Quits Politics, Disowns Family After RJD Loss

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Saturdary said she has decided to "quit" politics and "disowning" her family a day after the party suffered a massive defeat in assembly polls, securing only 25 seats in the 243 member state assembly.

Rohini Blames Tejashwi's Aide

Taking all the blame, Rohini hit out at Sanjay Yadav, who is the RJD MP and close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, and said, "This is what Sanjay Yaday had asked me to do."

"I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do and I'm taking all the blame," Rohini Acharya said.

I'm quitting politics and I'm disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do...nd I'm taking all the blame's - Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 15, 2025

Cracks in Lalu's Family Widen

Rohini Acharya's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and his family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life. With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life.

His expulsion followed a controversy over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship, sparking a public fallout with his family. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai.

Tej Pratap Yadav went on to launch his own party, the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and contested from Mahua Assembly constituency. He faced a major setback, finishing a distant third as Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured a thumping victory with 87641 votes and a margin of 44997 votes, while RJD candidate Mukesh Kumar Raushan stood second.

NDA Sweeps Bihar, RJD Decimated

Rohini Acharya's decision to sever ties with her family came a day after RJD suffered a major loss in the Bihar Assembly election, finishing the election as the third-largest party with just 25 seats, despite contesting on more than 140 seats.

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates.

The parties of the Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered significant setbacks, and Jan Suraaj, which had hoped for an impressive debut after its founder, Prashant Kishor, conducted an extensive campaign, failed to open its account.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Final Seat Tally

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)