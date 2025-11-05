Bitget Introduces DASHUSDT Futures Trading With Up To 50X Leverage

Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the official launch of DASHUSDT futures trading, now available on its platform with support for trading bots and a maximum leverage of 50x. The listing enhances the exchange's range of USDT-Margined Futures and is accessible via both the Bitget website and mobile application.

The DASHUSDT contract allows users to trade DASH with USDT as the settlement asset. Trading is live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a minimum tick size of 0.01. Funding fees are settled every eight hours. In addition to manual trading, DASHUSDT also supports automated strategies through Bitget's futures trading bots, providing enhanced flexibility for managing positions.

Under the USDT-Margined Futures model, DASHUSDT joins a lineup of perpetual contracts that use USDT as the unified margin asset. This structure enables more efficient capital use, as users can manage multiple positions under the same margin account, streamlining risk and collateral management.

All trading parameters, including maximum leverage, tick size, and maintenance margin rates, may be adjusted periodically in response to market conditions. This approach is part of Bitget's broader risk management framework, designed to ensure product integrity and market stability.

Additional information on contract specifications, funding intervals, and trading rules can be found on the official DASHUSDT futures page within the Bitget platform.

Users can learn more about DASHUSTD here.

