Moi Foils Attempt To Smuggle Over 100 Kgs Of Illegal Drugs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the General Administration of Customs and Kuwait Fire Force, foiled an attempt to smuggle 100 kilograms of illegal drugs into the country.
In a press statement on Saturday, the ministry said that the joint operation uncovered more than 100 kilograms of hashish and marijuana carefully concealed in multiple parts of a private vehicle.
The ministry explained that the drug control officers received information about a citizen planning to smuggle drugs into the country by hiding them in his private vehicle while traveling by ferry from a neighboring country.
A field team verified the information and coordinated with Customs, resulting in the vehicle's seizure at Shuwaikh Port and the suspect's arrest.
The ministry added that fire department teams were called in to safely inspect the vehicle's hidden compartments due to the risks involved.
The drugs were seized and relevant legal measures are underway, with the suspect and evidence referred to relevant authorties. (end)
