ECI Reports 95 Pc Enumeration Forms Distribution In Phase-II Of SIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 95.44 per cent of elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) already distributed across 12 States and Union Territories, the ECI said on Saturday.

The enumeration exercise, which began on November 4 and will continue till December 4, aims to strengthen the accuracy and inclusiveness of the electoral database ahead of upcoming elections.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Election Commission, a total of 50.09 crore electors are covered under this phase, and 48.67 crore enumeration forms have already been distributed.

All 12 participating States and UTs have achieved 100 per cent printing of Enumeration Forms, reflecting what officials described as“robust preparedness and logistical efficiency.”

Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state with over 15.44 crore electors, has distributed 94.37 per cent of its forms (14.57 crore), while Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat reported 98.38 per cent (5.64 crore) and 98.58 per cent (5.01 crore) distribution, respectively.

Rajasthan, which printed 99.58 per cent of its required forms, has managed to distribute 97.32 per cent (5.34 crore).

Southern states showed mixed progress.

Tamil Nadu has distributed just over 92 per cent (5.90 crore) of its printed forms, whereas Kerala recorded one of the lower distribution rates at 87.54 per cent (2.43 crore), despite its full printing compliance.

Among smaller UTs, Lakshadweep and Goa achieved near-perfect distribution at 100 per cent, while Puducherry stands at 93.8 per cent.

The Commission said the process is being executed by 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), supported by over 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties.

The ECI has urged political parties to appoint more BLAs to ensure enhanced scrutiny and transparency during the door-to-door verification process.

With just under three weeks left in the enumeration period, the ECI is expected to push for completion in lagging regions to ensure that the final electoral rolls are updated comprehensively.