Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Attends Plácido Domingo's Concert At Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)It was an evening that will forever remain in the musical history of Baku - the legendary tenor Plácido Domingo performed at the Heydar Aliyev Center, giving the audience an unforgettable celebration of world opera classics, Trend reports.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, attended the concert.

The concert of the renowned Spanish tenor and conductor, widely regarded as one of the most distinguished and influential opera performers of our time, proved to be an overwhelming success.

As the audience gathered in the Heydar Aliyev Center, there was a palpable sense of anticipation in the air. They were about to witness a performance by an artist whose name has long been synonymous with the pinnacle of operatic excellence.

At 84 years old, Domingo delivered a captivating 90-minute performance that showcased his exceptional artistry, commanding stage presence, and remarkable ability to transform each musical piece into a deeply emotional journey. The event was distinguished not only by its rich and diverse program but also by a stellar lineup of supporting performers.

Sharing the stage with the maestro were his son, singer and composer Plácido Domingo Junior, the world-renowned singer and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), as well as distinguished vocalists, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Afag Abbasova (soprano), and Swiss opera singer Daria Rybak (soprano).

The harmony of voices and parts in solos, duets, trios, and the final collective performance created a truly grand festive atmosphere. Each number was accompanied by long, sincere ovations - the audience didn't hide their admiration.

The musical heart of the evening was the Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Italian conductor Francesco Ivan Ciampa.

The maestro led the orchestra with virtuosity, creating a rich and emotionally vivid musical palette.

Under his baton, works by Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Pietro Mascagni were performed - classics that resonated in the hall with freshness, inspiration, and a special sense of drama.

One of the most poignant moments of the evening was a heartfelt gesture from Plácido Domingo towards the Azerbaijani audience.

The iconic tenor, joined by other esteemed performers, delivered a stirring rendition of the beloved Azerbaijani folk song "Küçələrə su səpmişəm". This unexpected performance not only captivated the audience but also became a defining moment of the concert, symbolizing Domingo's deep respect for Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

Domingo's connection to Azerbaijani music is not new. In 2010, he performed the song“Sənə də qalmaz” by the renowned composer Tofig Guliyev during a ceremony marking the 87th anniversary of the late National Leader Heydar Aliyev. This recent concert further cemented his musical bond with Azerbaijan, making it even more profound and meaningful.

The audience responded with an overwhelming display of appreciation, offering a standing ovation and prolonged applause, in recognition of the legendary tenor and his fellow performers.

Domingo's concert in Baku has forever remained a bright page in the cultural life of the capital, proving that art continues to unite hearts, regardless of time or borders.