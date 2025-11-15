Du Set To Power World's Largest Autonomous Racing League With Dedicated 5G+ Private Mobile Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) du Infra is set to deliver mission-critical connectivity for A2RL, supporting UAE's commitment to autonomous technology leadership

Dubai, UAE, November, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced du Infra's inaugural sponsorship as the leading telecommunications partner for A2RL, the world's largest Autonomous Racing League. In partnership with Aspire, du Infra deployed a dedicated standalone 5G+ Private Mobile Network specifically engineered for high-speed autonomous racing vehicles, supporting the UAE's vision to become the global leader in autonomous technology development and deployment.

This event represents a pivotal moment for mission-critical connectivity applications, where du Infra's 5G+ Private Mobile Network solution delivers the ultra-low latency and exceptional reliability demanded by autonomous racing. The custom-built network infrastructure offers a real-world deployment proof for industries requiring instantaneous data transmission, where milliseconds can determine success or failure. This implementation showcases how du Infra's managed services excel in environments where safety, speed, and precision are non-negotiable.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said:“Our partnership with A2RL is demonstrating what du's Infra 5G+ Private Mobile Network can achieve in the most demanding environments. When autonomous vehicles are racing at high speeds, there's no room for connectivity failure. Our standalone 5G+ network proves that we don't just promise exceptional performance – we deliver it where it matters most, providing our enterprise customers with the confidence that our solutions will perform under any conditions.”

The autonomous racing use case presents unique challenges that highlight du Infra's technological capabilities across government entities, large enterprises, and transportation sectors. Through a dedicated 5G+ network exclusively for racing vehicles, du Infra establishes its ability to deliver customized connectivity solutions that address specific operational requirements while maintaining the highest standards of performance and security.

The A2RL partnership positions du Infra as a trusted technology partner capable of scaling with emerging technologies including IoT, AI, and edge computing in line with its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi's strategic objectives in autonomous technology leadership while spotlighting practical applications for industries requiring reliable, high-performance connectivity solutions. For organizations seeking mission-critical connectivity solutions, du Infra's proven performance in building a state of the art autonomous racing environment offers a powerful reference point for similar applications requiring dedicated network infrastructure with guaranteed performance standards for all future operations.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.