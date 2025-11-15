IPL 2025: KKR Release Andre Russell, Enter Auction With Biggest Purse

In one of the biggest release decisions in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have parted ways with their marquee all-rounder Andre Russell, ending a decade-long association. Russell, who won the IPL MVP award in 2015 and 2019 with the Purple and Gold, had been a central figure for KKR since joining the franchise in 2014. He was one of five players retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction for Rs 12 crore.

Auction Purse and Other Key Releases

With Russell released, KKR will enter the upcoming auction scheduled for December 16 with a massive Rs 64.3 crore purse, the biggest among all teams. Among other overseas names released are Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Spencer Johnson. KKR have also made another big call by releasing Venkatesh Iyer, which, while significant, does not come as a complete surprise given his recent form.

KKR Retain Core Group, Focus on Talent

The retained players of the three-time champions have a core group of players, which includes a blend of exciting young talent and experienced campaigners such as Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Reaffirming the team's philosophy of building a cohesive squad by combining promising young players with established international stars, KKR's retentions highlight the franchise's continued commitment to nurturing talent while maintaining a strong competitive edge for the upcoming season.

KKR Retained Players and Available Slots

Meanwhile, here is the list of retained players for KKR for the upcoming season:

Retained Players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Available Slots: 13 (including 6 Overseas slots).

