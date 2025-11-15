1St Test: Gill Being Monitored, Decision On Participation To Depend On Progress, Says BCCI

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) India skipper Shubman Gill is under medical observation after experiencing a neck spasm during the ongoing first Test against South Africa. A decision on his participation in the match will be made based on further assessment, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

“Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress,” said the BCCI in an official update on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the first session, when on the fifth ball of the 35th over, Gill played a fine sweep off South African off-spinner Simon Harmer over backward square for four. While the shot's execution impressed the spectators, Gill immediately grasped his neck in visible discomfort as he stood upright.

The Indian team physio, Kamlesh Jain, attended to Gill on the field, and the Indian captain was clutching the left side of his neck. With Gill appearing stiff and unable to move his neck freely, he walked off the field to retire hurt after facing just three balls.

Gill's injury occurred at a crucial stage of India's innings, when the hosts were trying to build a lead over the Proteas, who were bowled out for 159 on Day 1. Although India now lead, they have only three wickets in hand, on a pitch that is difficult to bat on due to its two-paced nature, turn, and uneven bounce.

During the second session, new broadcast visuals indicated that Gill's neck problem had been bothering him even before day two's play started. According to the visuals, Gill was seen doing neck-relaxation drills in front of the physio and coaches, and was grimacing during the process.

Given those signs, the medical team's quick decision to retire hurt Gill after he experienced discomfort seems justified. Gill had previously suffered from a stiff neck before India's first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October 2024, which ultimately ruled him out of the match.