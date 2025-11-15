Turkmenistan To Unveil Border Trade Center With Uzbekistan At 7Th Consultative Meeting
The plans were presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov at a government meeting, which included a briefing on preparations for the summit in Tashkent.
According to information, the summit agenda will cover expanded regional cooperation, including political, economic, and security issues, as well as coordination on major international topics. In addition, several parallel events will be held to deepen regional cooperation.
President Berdimuhamedov directed Rashid Meredov to oversee comprehensive preparations for both the summit and the state visit, underscoring the strategic importance of deepening relations with Uzbekistan, one of Turkmenistan's key neighboring partners.
