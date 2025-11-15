Turkmenistan To Unveil Border Trade Center With Uzbekistan At 7Th Consultative Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is preparing to open a new Turkmen-Uzbek border trade center and strengthen regional cooperation as part of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's upcoming participation in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The plans were presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov at a government meeting, which included a briefing on preparations for the summit in Tashkent.

According to information, the summit agenda will cover expanded regional cooperation, including political, economic, and security issues, as well as coordination on major international topics. In addition, several parallel events will be held to deepen regional cooperation.

President Berdimuhamedov directed Rashid Meredov to oversee comprehensive preparations for both the summit and the state visit, underscoring the strategic importance of deepening relations with Uzbekistan, one of Turkmenistan's key neighboring partners.