Guardiola Urges Fans to Rally Behind Catalonia-Palestine Match
(MENAFN) Manchester City’s manager has encouraged supporters to attend next Tuesday’s clash in Barcelona between the Catalonia and Palestine national football squads, describing the event as “much more than a game” while also emphasizing its symbolic significance.
In a video shared on Instagram Thursday, Pep Guardiola referred to Barcelona, the capital of the autonomous Catalonia region, as a “city of peace” and highlighted the meaningful message behind the friendly fixture.
He stated that the match embodies a collective appeal for solidarity and stands as a tribute to the over 400 Palestinian athletes killed in Gaza since October 2023.
“Barcelona, city of peace, hosts … (Nov. 18) Tuesday the match between the Catalan National Team and the Palestinian National Team at the Olympic Stadium," wrote Guardiola, a former footballer originally from Catalonia.
"It is much more than a game, it is a cry for solidarity, in tribute to the more than 400 Palestinian athletes who have been murdered in Gaza. Let’s fill the stadium!”
Organized with the objective of fostering unity and raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the match is anticipated to attract thousands of attendees.
Authorities and sports organizations have stressed the importance of leveraging athletics as a platform to promote peace and human dignity.
Earlier this year in May, Spain took a historic step by recognizing the state of Palestine, joining Ireland and Norway in doing so, setting an example for other Western nations.
