Athletes Urge UEFA to Suspend Israel
(MENAFN) Dozens of sports figures have urged the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to suspend Israel due to its alleged human rights violations against Palestinians.
In a letter sent to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on Tuesday, Athletes for Peace, an organization representing more than 70 athletes, expressed support for calls to cut ties with the Israel Football Association.
The correspondence, drafted by the Game Over Israel organization, has also been endorsed by Athletes 4 Peace, The Gaza Tribunal, and The Hind Rajab Foundation.
“No shared venue, stage, or arena in international civil society should welcome a regime that commits genocide, apartheid, and other crimes against humanity,” the letter stated.
The appeal gained backing from high-profile athletes, including French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi, Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, and Spanish winger Adama Traore.
“Israel’s continued impunity for such crimes will only be ended by the weight of collective conscientious action, including measures to block their entry to sporting or cultural events and activities,” the letter emphasized.
Addressing Ceferin directly, the petition referenced his own remark that "football belongs to everyone," cautioning that allowing individuals who undermine human dignity into the sport could compromise football’s fundamental values.
This initiative is part of a broader campaign seeking to have UEFA prohibit Israel from participating in competitions in response to military operations in Gaza.
